Macular evaluation with spectral domain type optic coherence tomography

Acute nonarteritic anterior ischemic opticneuropathy (NAION) is the most common optic neuropathy observed in the elderly population. The condition presents itself in the form of painless unilateral sudden vision loss. We hereby assess the macular changes with spectral domain type opti ccoherence tomography in 63 eyes of 63 patients with acute NAION who were examined within a month of symptom onset. 21 eyes observed in the study (33.3%) had normal posterior pole, 22 (34.9%) showed some evidence of subretinal fluid, 20 (31.8%) showed other macular abnormalities. On the other hand, 41 of 63 the observed eyes (65%) had normal posterior pole, 10 (15.8%) showed vitreomacular adhesion, 12 (17.7%) fellow eyes showed other macular abnormalities. OCT scans passing through the fovea exhibited 10 or more hyper reflective dots in 10 (15%) of the studied eyes whereas 2 of the fellow eyes (3.2%) had 10 or more hyper reflective dots. In light of our study and the literature review, we feel that macular OCT can be a part of the routine neuroophthalmological examination of patients with acute NAION not only to show the NAION related changessuch as the subretinal fluid accumulation but also to identify many other coexistent macular abnormalities.

Saatci AO. et al. (2017). Macular Evaluation w?th Spectral Domain Type Optic Coherence Tomography in Eyes with Acute Nonarteritic Ischemic Optic Neuropathy at the Presentation Visit, The Open Ophthalmology Journal., DOI: 10.2174/1874364101711010017