New study examines sexual violence against college women with disabilities

New Rochelle, NY, May 15, 2017--Patterns of sexual violence and intimate partner violence aimed at female college students with a mental health-related or behavioral disability and the health effects of this abuse are presented in a new study published in Journal of Women's Health, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available free on the Journal of Women's Health website.

Amy Bonomi, Emily Nichols, Rebecca Kammes, and Troye Green, Michigan State University, East Lansing, report how sexual violence and disability-specific abuse can worsen mental health outcomes for women with a disability. These negative mental health effects were typically accompanied by other adverse behavioral, physical, and academic outcomes.

In the article entitled "Sexual Violence and Intimate Partner Violence in College Women with a Mental Health and/or Behavior Disability," the researchers describe the different types and frequency of violence and abuse suffered by women across their three most recent sexual partners, and the role alcohol may have played.

"This study contributes to our knowledge about the potential mental health effects and related impact of violence against women committed by sexual partners. By demonstrating the particular vulnerability of women with a disability to the adverse health effects of sexual abuse, these results highlight the need for appropriate mental health services and sexual violence prevention programs on college campuses," says Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Women's Health, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, and President of the Academy of Women's Health.

