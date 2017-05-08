Trump's actions on sexual orientation/gender identity data collection send ominous message

New Rochelle, NY, May 8, 2017--The Trump/Pence Administration's recent removal of sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) questions from a national aging survey and omission of a sexual orientation category and a transgender identity field from a national disability survey threaten to set back years of advances in collecting and using SOGI data to understand and intervene in the health disparities experienced by LGBT people. A provocative article exploring these critical issues, entitled "If They Don't Count Us, We Don't Count: Trump Administration Rolls Back Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Data Collection," is published in LGBT Health, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available free on the LGBT Health website until June 8, 2017.

Sean Cahill, PhD, Fenway Health and Harvey Makadon, MD, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, discuss the potential threat to recent progress in collecting SOGI data in public health surveys and in healthcare and other clinical settings. SOGI data are essential to identify and understand LGBT disparities and inform the development of effective interventions to reduce and eliminate these disparities.

"This rollback affecting two particularly vulnerable populations, the aging and those with disabilities, is very disconcerting and could be the harbinger of future rollbacks under the current administration that will impact LGBT populations adversely. As Cahill and Makadon suggest in their article, those concerned about LGBT health should contact their elected representatives to weigh in on this critical issue," says LGBT Health Editor-in-Chief William Byne, MD, PhD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY.

###

About the Journal

LGBT Health, published bimonthly online with open access options and in print, brings together the LGBT research, health care, and advocacy communities to address current challenges and improve the health, well-being, and clinical outcomes of LGBT persons. Spanning a broad array of disciplines, the Journal publishes original research, review articles, clinical reports, case studies, legal and policy perspectives, and much more. Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the LGBT Health.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative medical and biomedical peer-reviewed journals, including Transgender Health, AIDS Patient Care and STDs, AIDS Research and Human Retroviruses, Journal of Women's Health, and Population Health Management. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's more than 80 journals, newsmagazines, and books is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website. (http://www. liebertpub. com/ )