The role of science in combatting the opioid crisis

What:
Opioid misuse and addiction is an ongoing and rapidly evolving public health crisis, requiring innovative scientific solutions. In a special report* published in the New England Journal of Medicine, National Institutes of Health Director Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., and National Institute on Drug Abuse Director Nora D. Volkow, M.D., describe NIH's plans to launch an initiative with private partners to:
- develop better overdose reversal and prevention interventions to reduce mortality
- find new, innovative medications and technologies to treat opioid addiction
- find safe, effective, non-addictive strategies to manage chronic pain
###
* Volkow, N.D., Collins, F.C. The Role of Science in the Opioid Crisis. N Engl J Med. Online 2017 May 31.
Who:
Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., Director, NIH
Nora D. Volkow, M.D., Director, National Institute on Drug Abuse, NIH
Contact:
To schedule an interview with Dr. Collins, please email your request to nihnmb@mail.nih.gov or call 301-496-5787. To schedule an interview with Dr. Volkow, please email media@nida.nih.gov or call 301-443-6245.
