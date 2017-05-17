Analysis examines safety of antidepressant use during pregnancy

Use of fluoxetine--the most commonly prescribed antidepressant--during pregnancy is linked with a slightly increased risk of malformations in infants, according to a recent analysis of published studies.

In the analysis of 16 studies, infants exposed to fluoxetine during the first trimester had an 18% increased relative risk of major malformations and a 36% increased relative risk of cardiovascular malformations. There were no significant observations of other system-specific malformations in the nervous system, eye, urogenital system, digestive system, respiratory system, or musculoskeletal system.

The findings are published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

