This week from AGU: Remarkable 2016 storms caused massive Antarctic sea ice loss

GeoSpace

Extraordinary storms caused massive Antarctic sea ice loss in 2016

A series of unprecedented storms over the Southern Ocean likely caused the most dramatic decline in Antarctic sea ice seen to date, a new study in Geophysical Research Letters finds.

The Landslide Blog

Much more detail about the Greenland landslide and tsunami, including images and video

In the last 24 hours much more detail has emerged about the Greenland landslide and tsunami, which severely damaged the settlement of Nuugaatsiaq on Saturday, June 17.

Growing more with less using cell phones and satellite data

Text messages backed by satellite data tell farmers in Pakistan how much to irrigate, helping them to conserve water and boost crop yields.

Climate and other models may be more accurate than reported

Current error analysis methods for climate models involve calculations that erratically overestimate average model error, a group of scientists contends. Instead, they propose a different approach.

Research Spotlights

Mysterious particle beams found over jupiter's poles

Revealed by NASA's Juno spacecraft, a new study in Geophysical Research Letters suggests that the processes that produce Jupiter's auroras are unlike those on Earth.

Deforestation effects as different as night and day

A new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences investigates how deforestation can cause different land surface temperature effects depending on the time of day.

What makes the biggest cycle in tropical weather tick?

The Madden-Julian Oscillation drives storms across the Indian and Pacific oceans every 30 to 60 days. A new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres suggests that clouds absorbing and reemitting radiative energy play a key role.

###

Find research spotlights from AGU journals and sign up for weekly E-Alerts, including research spotlights, on eos.org. Register for access to AGU journal papers in the AGU newsroom.

The American Geophysical Union is dedicated to advancing the Earth and space sciences for the benefit of humanity through its scholarly publications, conferences, and outreach programs. AGU is a not-for-profit, professional, scientific organization representing more than 60,000 members in 139 countries. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and our other social media channels.