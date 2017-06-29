CVIA volume 2 issue 2 major new China focus issue

Beijing, 16 June, 2017: The new journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published the second issue of Volume 2, with a Special China Focus Issue.
The CVIA China Focus Issue has been Guest Edited by Professor Changsheng Ma, Capital Medical University and National Center for Cardiovascular Clinical Research, Beijing, China and brings together contributions from leading cardiologists in the United States and China together with several commentaries by C. Richard Conti, the Editor-in-Chief of CVIA. In his introductory editorial, Professor Changsheng Ma writes:
"Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) have become the main cause of death and a critical public health burden in contemporary China. I was invited by Dr. Richard Conti, editor in chief of the journal to be the guest editor of this issue focusing on CVD in China. It is my privilege to work with the leading cardiologists and research scientists in the field to delineate the outline of CVD in China, including epidemiology, prevention, rehabilitation, clinical management et al. This issue not only elaborates the major clinical issues but also highlights future perspectives in cardiovascular disease of China."
Papers in this issue are:
COMMENTARIES
Changsheng Ma
CVIA China Focus Issue
Dayi Hu
Dyslipidemia and Management of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Diseases in China: New Evidence and New Guidelines
REVIEWS
Yuhua Liao and Yiyi Wang
Cardiovascular Immunology Research in Wuhan Union Hospital: Over the Past 25 years
Yan Liu and Jie Du
Precision Medicine in Cardiovascular Diseases
COMMENTARY
C. Richard Conti
Precision Medicine vs Medical Judgement
REVIEWS
Xinli Li and Iokfai Cheang
The Usage of Heart Failure Biomarkers in China
Jingwei Zhang and Meilin Liu
Antithrombotic Therapy: Focus on the Elderly
COMMENTARY
C. Richard Conti
Some Thoughts About Warfarin and NOACS
REVIEWS
Linjuan Guo, Ying Ding, Fuwei Liu, Wengen Zhu, and Xinghua Jiang
Role of Second-Generation Drug-Eluting Stents and Bypass Grafting in Coronary Artery Disease: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis
Yafei Cui, Dong Zhao, Jiayi Sun, Miao Wang, Yinglong Liu, and Jing Liu
Hospitalization for Congenital Heart Disease in Beijing: Patient Characteristics and Temporal Trends
Xinqiang Han and Jianming Li
Catheter Ablation of Atrial Fibrillation: Where Are We?
Abigail Afolabi, Sining Hu, Chao Wang, Yinchun Zhu, Irina Mustafina, Lin Lin, Gonghui Zheng, Chunyang Zhe, Haibo Jia, Jingbo Hou, and Bo Yu
Role of Optical Coherence Tomography in Diagnosis and Treatment of Patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes
Xiong-Fei Pan, Ruiwei Meng, Na Liu, and An Pan
Depression, Anxiety, and Cardiovascular Disease in Chinese: a Review for a Bigger Picture
Rongjing Ding, Jianchao Li, Limin Gao, Liang Zhu, Wenli Xie, Xiaorong Wang, Qin Tang, Huili Wang, and Dayi Hu
The Effect of Home-Based Cardiac Rehabilitation on Functional Capacity, Behavior, and Risk Factors in Patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome in China
Wenbo He, Zhibing Lu, and Hong Jiang
Clinical Utility of Amlodipine/Valsartan Fixed-Dose Combination in the Management of Hypertension in Chinese Patients
Ji-Guang Wang, Yi Chen, Qi-Fang Huang, Yan Li, and Ben Freedman
Rationale and Design of the Randomized Controlled Trial of Intensive Versus Usual ECG Screening for Atrial Fibrillation in Elderly Chinese by an Automated ECG System in Community Health Centers in Shanghai (AF-CATCH)
Jing Ping Sun, Xing Sheng Yang, and Shaochun Wang
The Role of Echocardiography in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathyv
COMMENTARY
C. Richard Conti
Hypertrophic "Obstructive" Cardiomyopathy: Role of Systolic Anterior Motion of the Mitral Valve
REVIEWS
Xing Sheng Yang, Jing Ping Sun, and Bryan Yan
Clinical Syndromes Associated with Cardiovascular Diseases: A Review
Guoliang Wang, Ruirui Ji, Wenxin Zou, Daniel J. Penny, and Yuxin Fan
Inherited Cardiomyopathies: Genetics and Clinical Genetic Testing
COMMENTARY
C. Richard Conti
Great Wall International Congress of Cardiology (GWICC) and Relationship to the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the New Journal, CVIA
