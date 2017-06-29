CVIA volume 2 issue 2 major new China focus issue

Beijing, 16 June, 2017: The new journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published the second issue of Volume 2, with a Special China Focus Issue.

The CVIA China Focus Issue has been Guest Edited by Professor Changsheng Ma, Capital Medical University and National Center for Cardiovascular Clinical Research, Beijing, China and brings together contributions from leading cardiologists in the United States and China together with several commentaries by C. Richard Conti, the Editor-in-Chief of CVIA. In his introductory editorial, Professor Changsheng Ma writes:

"Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) have become the main cause of death and a critical public health burden in contemporary China. I was invited by Dr. Richard Conti, editor in chief of the journal to be the guest editor of this issue focusing on CVD in China. It is my privilege to work with the leading cardiologists and research scientists in the field to delineate the outline of CVD in China, including epidemiology, prevention, rehabilitation, clinical management et al. This issue not only elaborates the major clinical issues but also highlights future perspectives in cardiovascular disease of China."

Papers in this issue are: COMMENTARIES

Changsheng Ma

CVIA China Focus Issue

Dayi Hu

Dyslipidemia and Management of Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Diseases in China: New Evidence and New Guidelines

REVIEWS

Yuhua Liao and Yiyi Wang

Cardiovascular Immunology Research in Wuhan Union Hospital: Over the Past 25 years

Yan Liu and Jie Du

Precision Medicine in Cardiovascular Diseases

COMMENTARY

C. Richard Conti

Precision Medicine vs Medical Judgement

REVIEWS

Xinli Li and Iokfai Cheang

The Usage of Heart Failure Biomarkers in China

Jingwei Zhang and Meilin Liu

Antithrombotic Therapy: Focus on the Elderly

COMMENTARY

C. Richard Conti

Some Thoughts About Warfarin and NOACS

REVIEWS

Linjuan Guo, Ying Ding, Fuwei Liu, Wengen Zhu, and Xinghua Jiang

Role of Second-Generation Drug-Eluting Stents and Bypass Grafting in Coronary Artery Disease: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis

Yafei Cui, Dong Zhao, Jiayi Sun, Miao Wang, Yinglong Liu, and Jing Liu

Hospitalization for Congenital Heart Disease in Beijing: Patient Characteristics and Temporal Trends

Xinqiang Han and Jianming Li

Catheter Ablation of Atrial Fibrillation: Where Are We?

Abigail Afolabi, Sining Hu, Chao Wang, Yinchun Zhu, Irina Mustafina, Lin Lin, Gonghui Zheng, Chunyang Zhe, Haibo Jia, Jingbo Hou, and Bo Yu

Role of Optical Coherence Tomography in Diagnosis and Treatment of Patients with Acute Coronary Syndromes

Xiong-Fei Pan, Ruiwei Meng, Na Liu, and An Pan

Depression, Anxiety, and Cardiovascular Disease in Chinese: a Review for a Bigger Picture

Rongjing Ding, Jianchao Li, Limin Gao, Liang Zhu, Wenli Xie, Xiaorong Wang, Qin Tang, Huili Wang, and Dayi Hu

The Effect of Home-Based Cardiac Rehabilitation on Functional Capacity, Behavior, and Risk Factors in Patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome in China

Wenbo He, Zhibing Lu, and Hong Jiang

Clinical Utility of Amlodipine/Valsartan Fixed-Dose Combination in the Management of Hypertension in Chinese Patients

Ji-Guang Wang, Yi Chen, Qi-Fang Huang, Yan Li, and Ben Freedman

Rationale and Design of the Randomized Controlled Trial of Intensive Versus Usual ECG Screening for Atrial Fibrillation in Elderly Chinese by an Automated ECG System in Community Health Centers in Shanghai (AF-CATCH)

Jing Ping Sun, Xing Sheng Yang, and Shaochun Wang

The Role of Echocardiography in Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathyv

COMMENTARY

C. Richard Conti

Hypertrophic "Obstructive" Cardiomyopathy: Role of Systolic Anterior Motion of the Mitral Valve

REVIEWS

Xing Sheng Yang, Jing Ping Sun, and Bryan Yan

Clinical Syndromes Associated with Cardiovascular Diseases: A Review

Guoliang Wang, Ruirui Ji, Wenxin Zou, Daniel J. Penny, and Yuxin Fan

Inherited Cardiomyopathies: Genetics and Clinical Genetic Testing

COMMENTARY

C. Richard Conti

Great Wall International Congress of Cardiology (GWICC) and Relationship to the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the New Journal, CVIA

