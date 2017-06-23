UK Robotics Week to demonstrate the nation's world-leading robotics and AI research

The UK's world-leading robotics research will be showcased at the second UK Robotics Week, which begins on Saturday, 24 June, 2017 and runs until Friday, 30 June.

A week-long programme of events will take place across the country, showcasing the latest research in areas such as surgery, social care and disaster relief, and will culminate in the International Robotics Showcase, which takes place on 30 June.

The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) is again supporting UK Robotics Week, which is organised by the EPSRC UK Robotics and Autonomous Systems Network (UK-RAS Network) and provides a unique opportunity to learn about state-of-the-art robotics technology, discuss the role of robots and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in our lives and society, and engage the next generation of designers and engineers.

EPSRC's Chief Executive, Professor Philip Nelson, said: "Following the success of last year's inaugural programme, EPSRC is delighted to support UK Robotics Week.

"The UK's robotics and AI research is truly world-leading and has the potential to revolutionise vital areas such as healthcare, transport and space exploration, improving our lives and delivering prosperity for the UK. UK Robotics Week will highlight the latest research in this exciting field and hopefully inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and designers."

Key events at this year's UK Robotics Week include:

24 June: Robotic and Automation Open Day, Queen's University Belfast24 to 30 June: Social Care Robot Challenge, Sheffield and Bristol Robotics Labs25 June: Surgical Robot Challenge, Imperial College London25 to 28 June: Hamlyn Symposium, Imperial College London26 June: Film premiere: Emergency and Disaster Response, University of Southampton26 June: Sheffield Robotics Open Labs, University of Sheffield27 to 30 June: EDT Engineering Summer School, University of Leeds27 June: 'A Fatal Attraction?' Robotics and Society, University of Liverpool27 to 28 June: Resilient Infrastructure Challenge, University of Leeds28 June: Robots At The Movies, Loughborough University29 June: Robotics for Society: Open Day, Queen Mary, University of London30 June: International Robotics Showcase, IET, London30 June: 'A Robot's World?' a discussion hosted by The Science Museum and Guardian Live

This year's programme of events includes five competitions in the areas of surgical, extreme environments, resilient infrastructure and social care robotics, and the premiere of an Autonomous Systems film by the University of Southampton on emergency resilience and disaster response, starring local school students and showcasing robotics and autonomous systems research in this area.

Schoolchildren from across the UK are also participating in the School Robot Challenge, where they will learn how to design a virtual robot bug and teach it to move.

The International Robotics Showcase takes place from 09.00hrs to 18.30hrs at the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) Savoy Place in London on 30 June. The full-day programme includes exclusive talks by world-renowned experts in science and technology, panel discussions, exhibitions, robot demonstrations and an award ceremony for competition winners demonstrating cutting-edge robotics innovation. The UK-RAS Network will also launch four new White Papers, providing an overview of the current research landscapes in resilient infrastructure robotics; AI and robotics; robotics for emergency response, disaster relief and resilience; and robotics in social care.

Notes for media:

UK Robotics Week is supported by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), The Science Museum, Remote Applications in Challenging Environments (RACE), The Royal Academy of Engineering, The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers. Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC)

As the main funding agency for engineering and physical sciences research, our vision is for the UK to be the best place in the world to Research, Discover and Innovate. By investing £800 million a year in research and postgraduate training, we are building the knowledge and skills base needed to address the scientific and technological challenges facing the nation. Our portfolio covers a vast range of fields from healthcare technologies to structural engineering, manufacturing to mathematics, advanced materials to chemistry. The research we fund has impact across all sectors. It provides a platform for future economic development in the UK and improvements for everyone's health, lifestyle and culture. We work collectively with our partners and other Research Councils on issues of common concern via Research Councils UK.

About the EPSRC UK-RAS Network

The EPSRC UK Robotics and Autonomous Systems Network (UK-RAS Network) is dedicated to robotics innovation across the UK, with a mission to provide academic leadership in Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS), expand collaboration with industry, and integrate and coordinate activities at eight Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) funded RAS capital facilities and Centres for Doctoral Training (CDTs) and partner universities across the country.

The Network aims to strengthen the relationship with industry by supporting interdisciplinary research collaborations, developing proof-of-concept (PoC) projects and running design challenges. There is a strong emphasis on government policy and high-level engagement with international stakeholders. The EPSRC UK-RAS Network also offers extensive online engagement activities using social media, web and user forums.