Scientific advances in thoracic oncology in 2016 highlighted by the IASLC

DENVER - Capturing and summarizing the remarkable progress in lung cancer prevention, diagnosis, staging and treatment in 2016, the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) announces the second annual publication of "Scientific Advances in Thoracic Oncology," available online now and in the August 2017 issue of the IASLC's Journal of Thoracic Oncology (JTO).

Drawing on more than 41 multidisciplinary experts from around the globe, in different areas of lung cancer research and management, the IASLC introduces another valuable educational resource in order to keep busy practitioners, scientists and the general public up-to-date, with the latest information on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and mesothelioma.

"The pace of scientific advances in lung cancer is extremely rapid," said corresponding author Fred R. Hirsch, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine and Pathology at the University of Colorado Cancer Center and School of Medicine and CEO of the IASLC. Dr. Hirsch also noted that, "The IASLC is uniquely poised to capture that progress and to help synthesize and disseminate critical information around the world."

These short and succinct summaries are designed to efficiently update the reader with the most influential and relevant facts regarding the topic in the past year. The publication's sources include large academic meetings such as the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) and the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO); published literature; and novel, unpublished data from other international oncology assemblies.

This comprehensive article is divided into the following major categories:

- Prevention and Early Detection - Pathology and Staging - Therapy (Surgery, Adjuvant Therapy, Radiotherapy, ALK, EGFR, ROS1 and other targeted therapies, Immunotherapy, Small Cell Lung Cancer, Mesothelioma and Quality and Value in Lung Cancer) - Specific Future Perspectives

"A very exciting time exists in the field of thoracic malignancies. In the past year, we have witnessed tremendous breakthroughs and advances in prevention and early detection, molecular diagnostics, pathology, staging, surgery, adjuvant therapy, radiotherapy, molecular targeted therapy and immunotherapy. Important progress has been made in small cell lung cancer and malignant mesothelioma, all of which are included in this manuscript," said the editors Ross Soo, MBBS (National University Hospital, Singapore), and David Spigel, MD (Nashville, USA). "With more novel treatment options available, this manuscript reviews the quality and value of such therapy, and offers a perspective on emerging trends and future directions in lung cancer research and treatment."

Given the pace of advances in thoracic oncology, collecting and distributing up-to-date information is critical to improving outcomes worldwide. The IASLC is committed to serving as a global resource for all involved in thoracic oncology.

