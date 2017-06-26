100 years on from the Russian revolution -- special report

Groupthink continues to be a threat to writers and journalists; the freedom to do comedy must be defended

London, UK (June 27, 2017). The long shadows that Russia's 1917 revolution cast on freedoms globally is the subject of a new special report in Index on Censorship Magazine.

"Government's often deploy tactics to restrict speech and censor the media in order to preserve their own image. But when journalists and novelists are told they must support the government line, you know your nation is in trouble," said Rachael Jolley, editor of the Index on Censorship Magazine.

The magazine features reports from Angola, China, the UK, Russia, Uzbekistan, Taiwan, and the USA among others.

Lenin believed that journalists, novelists and opinion formers were either with him or against the state, and if they were against the state, they shouldn't be allowed to write or outline their views.

In the editorial Jolley draws parallels between Lenin and rulers of today, including Angola's President José Eduardi dis Sabtos, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and, recently, US President Donald Trump who use different methods to express disapproval, and silence, those who are critical of their policies and governments.

Describing Russia today, Jolley describes how under President Vladimir Putin's Russia most of the media fall into line with government positions:

"For instance, according to the Index-led Mapping Media Freedom project, major Russian national television channels abruptly reduced the number of times they mentioned the US president. This followed a Kremlin order to cut back on "fawning coverage" of Trump", Jolley explains.

"Politicians fear being made fun of, and fear that a satirical representation of them may take root in the electorate's brain," said Jolley, explaining the need to fight for the freedom of comedians and satirists to do their work. She also pointed out that in the past 12 months comedians in Germany and Spain had faced prosecution.

Commenting on the publication of the issue, Jolley describes how in this era of "fake-news", it is more important than ever to champion free speech:

"The idea of groupthink, satirized by George Orwell, continues to haunt journalists and other writers, she added, ahead of the magazine launch debate on June 27th.

