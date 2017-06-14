Clinical trial examines maternal depression strategy at head start

Maternal depression disproportionately affects low-income and minority women. So is a problem-solving intervention at Head Start efficacious at preventing depressive symptom episodes among at-risk, low-income mothers?

Michael Silverstein, M.D., M.P.H., of Boston Medical Center, and coauthors conducted a randomized clinical trial of 230 Head Start mothers to try to find out.

###

For more details and to read the full study, please visit the For The Media website.

(doi:10.1001/ jamapsychiatry.2017.1001)

Editor's Note: The article contains funding/support disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.