Effectiveness of antipsychotic treatments in patients with Schizophrenia

A new study published by JAMA Psychiatry examines the comparative effectiveness of antipsychotic treatments for the prevention of psychiatric rehospitalization and treatment failure among a nationwide group of patients with schizophrenia in Sweden.

Jari Tiihonen, M.D., Ph.D., of the Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden, and coauthors used nationwide register-based data in their study. Nationwide databases were linked to study the risk of rehospitalization and treatment failure from 2006 to 2013 among all patients in Sweden with a schizophrenia diagnosis who were 16 to 64 years old in 2006. There were 29,823 patients in the total prevalent cohort (people who have had the condition) and 4,603 in the incident cohort of newly diagnosed patients.

"Our results suggest that there are substantial differences between specific antipsychotic agents and between routes of administration concerning the risk of rehospitalization and treatment failure among patients with schizophrenia," the article concludes.

(doi:10.1001/ jamapsychiatry.2017.1322)

Editor's Note: The article contains conflict of interest disclosures. Please see the article for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.