Prenatal alcohol exposure is focus of study, editorial, & patient page

JAMA Pediatrics published a series of related articles on prenatal alcohol exposure. The articles are:

An original investigation by Jane Halliday, Ph.D., of the Murdoch Childrens Research Institute, Victoria, Australia, and coauthors investigates the association between different levels of prenatal alcohol exposure and child craniofacial shape at the age of 12 months.

The editorial, "New Opportunities for Evidence in Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder," by Carol Bower, Ph.D., of the University of Western Australia in Perth, and Gareth Baynam, Ph.D., of the Western Australian Register of Developmental Anomalies and Genetic Services of Western Australia, also in Perth, accompanies the study.

A JAMA Pediatrics patient page reminds women that "if you are pregnant, or trying to get pregnant, no amount of alcohol use is safe; all types of alcohol - including wine, beer and hard liquor - have similar risks for your baby; when a pregnant woman drinks, so does her baby."

###

For more details and to read the full articles, please visit the For The Media website.

Editor's Note: Please see the articles for additional information, including other authors, author contributions and affiliations, financial disclosures, funding and support, etc.