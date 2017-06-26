Diabetes may have important effects in patients with acute heart failure

Researchers have found that patients with acute heart failure and diabetes, compared with those without diabetes, have distinct markers related to inflammation, cardiovascular function, and kidney health.

Dr. Adriaan Voors, senior author of the European Journal of Heart Failure study, noted that the findings suggest that there may be certain disease-related processes present in patients with diabetes and acute heart failure that are different from those in patients with acute heart failure alone. Therefore, different treatment strategies may be needed.

