Home-based HPV tests may help with cervical cancer screening

A new study found that for many women in rural El Salvador, home-based HPV self-sampling for women is an acceptable way to participate in a cervical cancer screening program.

Most women in the International Journal of Gynecology & Obstetrics study chose self-sampling because of practical reasons: convenience, privacy, and less embarrassment. Most women who accepted self-sampling were satisfied with their experience and would choose it again. Almost two-thirds of the women who accepted self-sampling reported that choosing self-sampling made them feel empowered or in control of their health.

