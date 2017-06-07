Study examines self-management intervention in patients with epilepsy

A new study has found that a multi-component self-management intervention (MCI) for adults with epilepsy may be an important tool to increase efficiency in epilepsy care.

In the randomized study of 102 patients with epilepsy, the MCI did not significantly improve self-efficacy (confidence to manage medications and seizures), medication adherence, or quality of life when compared with usual care. Cost-effectiveness estimates for MCI however appeared promising.

The MCI consisted of group sessions, a medication monitoring system, a smartphone application, and an internet accessible patient database.

"Based on the net benefits, irrespective of whether differences are statistically significant, the MCI may be a cost-effective alternative," said Ben Wijnen, MSc, lead author of the Epilepsia study.

