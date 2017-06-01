New human studies show multiple health benefits from consuming mangos

Orlando, FL (June 1, 2017) - Emerging human studies on mango consumption have found potential health benefits associated with the superfruit including improved blood pressure, blood sugar control, and gut health. The research, conducted by of the Department of Nutrition and Food Science at Texas A&M University and the Department of Nutritional Sciences at Oklahoma State University, was presented during the 2017 Experimental Biology conference in Chicago.

"This emerging research shows promising outcomes on mango's potential to reduce the risk of metabolic disorders and chronic inflammation," said Leonardo Ortega, Director of Research at the National Mango Board.

Chuo Fang, Ph.D., from Texas A&M University, investigated the metabolic effects of daily consumption of freshly frozen mango pulp (400g) for six weeks in lean and obese subjects and the relationship between mango metabolites to Body Mass Index (BMI) and circulating biomarkers.

Fang, C. Kim, H. Barnes, R. Talcott, S. Mertens-Talcott, SU. Daily Mango (Mangifera Indica L.) Consumption for 42 Days Differentially Modulates Metabolism and Inflammation in Lean and Obese Individuals. The FASEB Journal, April 2017, vol. 31 no. 1 Supplement 431.3. http://bit. ly/ ModulatesMetabolismandInflammation

Researcher Crystal O'Hara, Ph.D., from Oklahoma State University examined the post-prandial response of young, healthy males (18-25 years) following consumption of a typical American high-fat breakfast with or without a mango shake, which included 50g of mango pulp (equivalent to ~250g of fresh mango).

O'Hara, C. Babjide, O. Simenson, A. Hermann, J. Payton, M. Smith, B. Lucas, E. The Effects of Acute Freeze-Dried Mango Consumption with a High-Fat Meal on Post-Prandial Responses in Healthy Young Adult Males. The FASEB Journal, April 2017, vol. 31 no. 1 Supplement 166.3. http://bit. ly/ PostPrandialResponses

In a randomized pilot study, researchers from Texas A&M University, led by Hyemee Kim, Ph.D., investigated the potential role of mango consumption in changes of the gut microbiota, bioavailability of galloyl metabolites, and anti-inflammatory activities in lean and obese subjects.

Kim, H. Barnes, R. Fang, C. Talcott, S. Mertens-Talcott, SU. Intestinal Microbiota and Host Metabolism Respond Differentially in Lean and Obese Individuals Following Six-Week Consumption of Galloyl Derivatives from Mango (Mangifera Indica L.) Pulp. The FASEB Journal, April 2017, vol. 31 no. 1 Supplement 431.3. http://bit. ly/ IntestinalMicrobiota

Researchers from Texas A&M University examined the absorption, metabolism, and excretion of gallic acid, galloyl glycosides, and gallotannins in lean and obese individuals that consumed 400g of freshly frozen mango pulp daily for six weeks. The study's lead researcher, Susanne Mertens-Talcott, Ph.D. suggests that extended mango consumption may offer increased anti-inflammatory benefits compared to sporadic mango consumption and this would need to be confirmed within an extended efficacy study.

Mertens-Talcott, SU. Kim, H. Talcott, S. Barnes. R. Adaptation of Galloyl Derivatives Metabolism and Excretion After 42 Days of Mango (Mangifera indica L.) Consumption. The FASEB Journal, April 2017, vol. 31 no. 1 Supplement 646.16 http://bit. ly/ GalloylDerivativesMetabolsim

