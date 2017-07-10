Innovations in primary care: Telehealth and patient-entered data

Annals of Family Medicine continues its new feature, Innovations in Primary Care - brief one-page articles that describe novel innovations from health care's front lines. This issue's innovations include:

* Expanding Primary Care Access: A Telehealth Success Story - A widespread telehealth project in Brazil has reduced the wait for specialty consultations and appointments. http://www. annfammed. org/ content/ 15/ 4/ 383

* Using Patient-Entered Data to Supercharge Self-Management - Solo practices use a low-burden method to measure and improve the health confidence of their patient populations.

http://www. annfammed. org/ content/ 15/ 4/ 382

