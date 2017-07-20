AGU announces recipients of the 2017 Union Medals, Awards and Prizes

WASHINGTON, DC--The American Geophysical Union (AGU) has selected its 2017 class of medalists, awardees, and prize recipients. Twenty-nine individuals are recognized this year for their dedication to science for the benefit of humanity and their achievements in Earth and space science.
The recipients represent many areas of Earth and space science and come from a variety of backgrounds including early career researchers, climate scientists, data scientists, and journalists. Their passion, vision, creativity, and leadership have helped to expand scientific understanding, pave the way to new research directions, and have made Earth and space science accessible, relevant, and inspiring to audiences across the scientific community and general public. The honorees will be recognized during the Honors Tribute at the 2017 AGU Fall Meeting, which will take place on Wednesday, 13 December 2017, in New Orleans.
"This year's awardees exemplify AGU's commitment to advancing excellence and rigor in scientific research, education, and communication," said Eric Davidson, AGU President. "I offer my congratulations and thanks to this esteemed group of individuals who are making the world a better place through their devotion to scientific discovery and outreach."
Medals
William Bowie Medal
Thomas H. Jordan, Southern California Earthquake Center, University of Southern California
James B. Macelwane Medal
Robert E. Kopp, Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Michael P. Lamb, California Institute of Technology
Yan Lavallée, University of Liverpool
Wen Li, Boston University and University of California Los Angeles
Tiffany A. Shaw, The University of Chicago
John Adam Fleming Medal
Mary K. Hudson, Dartmouth College
Maurice Ewing Medal
Donald W. Forsyth, Brown University
Robert E. Horton Medal
Eric F. Wood, Princeton University
Harry H. Hess Medal
Roberta L. Rudnick, University of California, Santa Barbara
Roger Revelle Medal
Kevin E. Trenberth, National Center for Atmospheric Research
Inge Lehmann Medal
Brian L. N. Kennett, Research School of Earth Sciences, Australian National University
Devendra Lal Medal
S. K. Satheesh, Indian Institute of Science
Awards
Africa Awards for Research Excellence in Earth/Ocean Science
Bruno V. E. Faria, National Meteorological and Geophysics Institute
Africa Awards for Research Excellence in Space Science
Melessew Nigussie, Washera Geospace and Radar Science Research Lab, Bahir Dar University
Ambassador Awards
Jean Marie Bahr, University of Wisconsin-Madison
Robert A. Duce, Texas A&M University
Richard C.J. Somerville, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego
Robert C. Cowen Award for Sustained Achievement in Science Journalism
Richard Monastersky, Nature
Edward A. Flinn III Award
Robert L. Wesson, U.S. Geological Survey
Excellence in Earth and Space Sciences Education Award
Thure E. Cerling, University of Utah
James R. Ehleringer, Univesity of Utah
Charles S. Falkenberg Award
Hook Hua, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
Athelstan Spilhaus Award
Erik Meade Conway, Jet Propulsion Laboratory
International Award
Hubert H. G. Savenije, Delft University of Technology
Walter Sullivan Award for Excellence in Science Journalism - Features
Tony Bartelme, The Post and Courier (Charleston,S.C.)
David Perlman Award for Excellence in Science Journalism - News Award
Courtney Humphries, Freelance, Boston, Mass.
Prizes
The Asahiko Taira International Scientific Ocean Drilling Research Prize
Michael Strasser, University of Innsbruck
Climate Communications Prize
Stefan Rahmstorf, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research
The American Geophysical Union is dedicated to advancing the Earth and space sciences for the benefit of humanity through its scholarly publications, conferences, and outreach programs. AGU is a not-for-profit, professional, scientific organization representing nearly 60,000 members in 139 countries. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and AGU's other social media channels.
###