This week from AGU: Homemade lava flows fuse science with art

Homemade lava flows fuse science with art

Glowing molten rock spills from an outdoor furnace in Syracuse, New York, where an artist and scientist at a local university have teamed up to recreate natural lava flows.

In-flight dynamics of volcanic ballistic projectiles

Using high-speed, high-definition cameras, researchers have tracked the motion of volcanic projectiles, which can be as small as an apple or as large as a van.

Assessing a new clue to how much carbon plants take up

Research Spotlights

Curiosity spies shifting sands on Mars

Current climate models disagree on how much carbon dioxide land ecosystems take up for photosynthesis. Tracking the stronger carbonyl sulfide signal could help.

A new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets that analyzed images from the rover's pioneering encounter with sand dunes on Mars provides insight about wind speeds required to move sand in the thin Martian atmosphere.

Changes in groundwater flow affect nitrogen cycling in streams

Overpumping and other activities that affect groundwater levels could combine with increased nitrogen runoff to amplify threats to human and environmental health, according to a new study in Water Resources Research.

Sorting waves in the sky

Gravity waves in the atmosphere drive weather around the globe. A new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres helps interpret gravity wave data and identify annual patterns of this atmospheric mechanism.

