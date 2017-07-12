This week from AGU: Greenland's summer ocean bloom likely fueled by iron

Geospace

Greenland's summer ocean bloom likely fueled by iron

A new study in Geophysical Research Letters find that iron particles catching a ride on glacial meltwater washed out to sea by drifting currents is likely fueling a recently discovered summer algal bloom off the southern coast of Greenland.

Public-private partnerships contribute to resilience dialogues' successful phase

Across the United States, local leaders are stepping up their commitment to climate adaptation and mitigation. AGU is working with U.S. Global Change Research Program and many other partners to support those local leaders through the Resilience Dialogues.

New technique could help scientists track nitrous oxide sources

A new long-term study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres reveals the promise of a new method to determine isotopic composition of the potent greenhouse gas in Switzerland.

Modeling ocean waves over rocky reefs

A field survey in Australia links rugged seafloor terrain to erosion-causing waves, according to a new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans.

Can water vapor help forecast when a volcano will blow?

A widely used technique to monitor sulfur dioxide was tweaked to focus on water vapor at Peru's Sabancaya Volcano. Results in a new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth show that the volcano steamed up prior to its 2016 eruption.

Where are the electrical currents in the Enceladus plume?

A plume of water ice that escapes Saturn's moon Enceladus should be coursing with electrical currents, but data are mixed. Now simulations suggest that a sticky dust cloud may shield signals, according to a new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets.

How storm turbulence can spark lightning

The turbulent pockets of air inside storms can help to build up static electricity in the atmosphere, according to a new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres.

American Geophysical Union experts are available throughout the summer and fall to comment on the science of heat waves and their possible impacts on humans and ecosystems.

