This week from AGU: Water quality improvements increase bay home prices

Water quality improvements increase home prices in Narragansett Bay

A new study in Water Resources Research finds improvements in water quality in Narragansett Bay have had a positive impact on property values in the surrounding areas and future improvements to water quality could continue to benefit nearby property.

Climate change indicators are not enough

Extreme events capture the public's attention, but gradual climate shifts will more profoundly affect civilization and life on Earth. Scientists must get better at conveying this to the public.

Testing models of near-space electrical currents

Modeling Earth's near-space environment and its electrical currents is challenging. A new study published in Space Weather compares how four different models stack up against observations.

A powerful new tool for research

A novel interface allows users of MATLAB and GMT, two software packages widely used by the geoscience community, to simultaneously harness the capabilities of both products. The new method is published in Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems.

How geomagnetic storms light up the geocorona

After geomagnetic storms, Earth's corona abruptly increases in hydrogen density. For the first time, serendipitous observations, shown in a new study published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics, have allowed researchers to investigate why.

