This week from AGU: Researchers uncover 200-year-old sunspot drawings in Maine

Geospace

Researchers uncover 200-year-old sunspot drawings in Maine

Fisher's rare sunspot drawings could help scientists better understand the historic activity of the sun and could help researchers gain better insight into the sun's activity today, according to a new paper in Space Weather.

Innovation mitigates cloud problem in global climate and weather forecast models

Computationally, it's just too expensive to represent certain clouds in the detail needed to make them behave realistically; yet clouds are critical to accurate weather and climate modeling. Now, a team of experts has proposed a solution in the Journal of Advances in Modeling Earth Systems.

NASA mission surfs through waves in space to understand space weather

The new study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics, looked at a newly identified population of hiss waves at a lower frequency than usually studied. These low-frequency hiss waves are particularly good at cleaning out high-energy particles -- those that can cause damage to satellites -- from the radiation belts.

Could "cocktail geoengineering" save the climate?

New research from an international team of atmospheric scientists published by Geophysical Research Letters investigates for the first time the possibility of using a "cocktail" of geoengineering tools to reduce changes in both temperature and precipitation caused by atmospheric greenhouse gases.

Mountain glaciers recharge vital aquifers

Small mountain glaciers play a big role in recharging vital aquifers and in keeping rivers flowing during the winter, according to a new study published in Geophysical Research Letters, a journal of the American Geophysical Union.

Eos.org

Tracking river flows from space

Satellite observations, combined with algorithms borrowed from river engineering, could fill large gaps in our knowledge of global river flows where field data are lacking.

Research Spotlights

Hubble reveals less studied regions of Jupiter's auroras

In a recent study published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics, researchers surveyed the secondary auroral oval with greater insight than ever before. The researchers identified an aurora formation--an arc of ultraviolet light--located in the secondary auroral oval.

Natural resource exploitation could reach new depths

The deep seafloor could provide humans with supplies of valuable metals, but opinion is divided as to whether sustainable exploitation is possible and worth the ecological and economic risk, according to a new study in Earth's Future.

Antarctic microbes shape nutrient content of snowmelt

As temperatures continue to rise, snow-dwelling microbes could accelerate melting and influence downstream ecosystems, according to a new study in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences.

