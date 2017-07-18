APS and IOP Publishing commit to ORCID scheme for unambiguously identifying contributors

ORCID scheme identifies researchers and scholars and distinguishes them from others with similar names

The American Physical Society (APS) and IOP Publishing (IOPP) have signed up to the ORCID Open Letter, committing to collecting ORCID iDs for authors submitting to their journals following stated best practices.

ORCID (Open Researcher and Contributor ID) is a not-for-profit organization that provides a unique digital name, or iD, which identifies researchers and scholars, and distinguishes them from others with similar names. By connecting this iD to all their research activities, publications, and affiliations, researchers will benefit from improved recognition, reduce reporting burdens, and can ensure they get full credit for their work.

APS Publisher Matthew Salter said, "ORCID iDs will make a huge difference to the research community when it comes to being accurately credited for their work, and in tracking their publications over the course of their careers.

"With several major funders now requiring ORCID iDs as part of their grant application process, we hope that this will reduce the administrative burden on researchers as well as providing scholarly benefits."

Jamie Hutchins, Publishing Director for IOP Publishing, said, "By signing the ORCID Open Letter, IOP Publishing and the APS together aim to improve the experience of the scholarly publishing process for researchers in the fields we represent.

"It is extremely important that researchers are correctly recognized for their work, whether as an author, reviewer or editor, and that the community is able to cite work without confusion. ORCID identifiers make this easier, by removing the confusion that can be caused by similarities between researchers' names, name changes, inconsistencies in abbreviations, and cultural differences in how names are presented."

Laurel Haak, Executive Director of ORCID, welcomed APS and IOP engagement with ORCID. "As the main publishers in the physical sciences, use of ORCID iDs by APS and IOP means that authors will be clearly attributed and their body of work more easily discoverable."

APS and IOP Publishing and will collect ORCID iDs for all corresponding authors through the ORCID API, and will display the identifiers in articles published in their journals.

