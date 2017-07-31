Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal (volume 2 issue 3) published

Beijing, 16 July, 2017: The new journal Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications (CVIA) has just published the third issue of Volume 2. This issue brings together a diverse set of papers from authors from China, Chile, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States.

Papers in this issue are:

REVIEWS

Maria Bergami, Peter Louis Amaduzzi and Raffaele Bugiardini

Takotsubo Syndrome: Does the Octopus Trap Hide Dangers? (http://ow. ly/ qv6h30dOlld )

Edgardo Escobar and Carlos Akel

Telemedicine: It's Importance in Cardiology Practice. Experience in Chile (http://ow. ly/ vL6e30dOlFn )

Amit Gupta, Melissa Dakkak and Alan Miller

Digoxin and Heart Failure: Are We Clear Yet? (http://ow. ly/ Bskk30dOlPo )

Jagadeesh K. Kalavakunta, Mayank K. Mittal, Abed Janoudi, Oliver G. Abela, Fadi Alreefi and George S. Abela

Role of Cholesterol Crystals During Acute Myocardial Infarction and Cerebrovascular Accident (http://ow. ly/ NhVb30dOlVS )

Eric I-Hun Jeng, David John Hall, Caleb Matthews, Eddie Ward Manning III and Thomas Mark Beaver

Infective Endocarditis: A Review of the Past and Present, and a Look into the Future (http://ow. ly/ Vkbg30dOmbj )

Masahiro Kohzuki and Osamu Ito

Chronic Kidney Disease is a New Target of Cardiac Rehabilitation (http://ow. ly/ U7ob30dOmrS )

ORIGINAL ARTICLES

Feng Liang, Xiuhua Ma, Liuzhuang Zhao, Chengwei Xing, Xin Li, Dongjing Zhao, Da-Yi Hu, Shuoqiang Hu, Wenbin Wang, Lantang Han, Shujun Cao, Huifang Liu and Zhengyu Bian

Evaluation of Multidisciplinary Collaborative Care in Patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome and Depression and/or Anxiety Disorders (http://ow. ly/ JjF330dOmle )

Lili Wei, Datun Qi, Yong'en Shi, Chuanyu Gao and Weili Liu

Relationship Between Morning Hypertension and T-Peak to T-End Interval in Patients with Suspected Coronary Heart Disease (http://ow. ly/ 26Q830dRKUo )

COMMENTARIES

C. Richard Conti

Antibody Therapy of Hypercholesterolemia (http://ow. ly/ yEMD30dOm4N )

Some thoughts about Impact Factor and Journal Editorials (http://ow. ly/ GffU30dOmIE )

To TAVR or Not to TAVR (http://ow. ly/ 3lvk30dOmSx )

CASE REPORT

Giancarlo Pirozzolo, Anastasios Athanasiadis, Udo Sechtem and Peter Ong

Occlusive Spasm of the Left Anterior Descending Artery and First Diagonal Branch After Implantation of Everolimus Eluting Stents Without Re-stenosis in a Female Patient with Resting Angina (http://ow. ly/ 3L6V30dOmA0 )

###

ABOUT THE JOURNAL