Children conceived using donor sperm have similar health to general population

Chicago, IL, July 13, 2017 - Children conceived using donor sperm have similar health and well-being to the general population, according to a study published in Reproductive BioMedicine Online.

The study of 224 Australian children aged between 5 and 11 was the largest study to date to examine the psychosocial development of school-aged children conceived using donor sperm. This was also the first study to describe health outcomes of these children.

"For prospective parents, the decision to use donor sperm can seem like a step into the unknown," said Professor David Amor from Murdoch Children's Research Institute. "Our results should provide reassurance that the physical, psychological and mental health of children conceived using donor sperm is similar to that of children in the general population."

The retrospective, descriptive study used questionnaires with validated scales to measure the psychosocial and mental health, healthcare needs and child development. These questionnaires were completed by the mothers of the children.

The results showed that the well-being and health of the children were similar to the general Australian population.

The rise in the use of donor sperm means that this is an increasingly important topic. This study should be reassuring to anyone who was a child conceived through the use of donor sperm, or who is thinking about starting a family using this method. More studies looking at the health and well-being of children conceived using a sperm donor in different populations are needed to confirm these findings in the wider population.

An interesting additional finding of the study was that the type of family structure (heterosexual couples, single women or lesbian couples) did not appear to impact the health or well-being of the children.

The mothers' health and well-being were also measured using a questionnaire with the results suggesting that these women appeared to have better physical and mental well-being than the general Australian population.

Notes for editors

The article is "Health outcomes of school aged children conceived using donor sperm" by David John Amor, Sharon Lewis, Joanne Kennedy, Emily Habgood, John McBain, Robert I McLachlan, Luk J Rombauts, Katrina Williams and Jane Halliday (https:/ / doi. org/ 10. 1016/ j. rbmo. 2017. 06. 012 ). It appears in Reproductive BioMedicine Online, published by Elsevier.

About Reproductive BioMedicine Online

Reproductive BioMedicine Online is an international journal dedicated to biomedical research on human conception and the welfare of the human embryo. It is published by a group of scientists and clinicians working in these fields of study, in collaboration with Elsevier.

About Murdoch Children's Research Institute

Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) is the largest child health research institute in Australia and one of the top five worldwide. Our team of more than 1900 talented researchers is dedicated to making discoveries to prevent and treat childhood conditions. We research health conditions including diabetes, allergies, asthma, premature birth and mental health problems, which are on the rise in our children, and conditions including cancer and genetic disorders that remain unsolved. We study the health of communities to understand what factors influence child health at the population level and research common infections and immune conditions both locally and globally. For more information visit our website http://www. mcri. edu. au

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics company that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. http://www. elsevier. com

