GW Cancer Center receives $100,000 from Avon Foundation for Patient Navigator

Avon presented several D.C., Maryland, and Virginia-area organizations, including the GW Cancer Center, with grants to help provide support for breast cancer patients

WASHINGTON (July 19, 2017) -- The George Washington University (GW) Cancer Center received a $100,000 check from the Avon Foundation for Women at the 15th annual Avon 39 The Walk to End Breast Cancer closing ceremony on Sunday, May 7. Accepting the check on behalf of the GW Cancer Center was Mandi Pratt-Chapman, MA, associate center director for patient-centered initiatives and health equity.

The money will be used to fund a patient navigator who will break down barriers and provide resources to help 300 breast cancer patients in the D.C. area. The program will also include a new Spanish-speaking support group for women living with breast cancer.

"Avon's continued support of our patient navigators provide help for so many women in the area," said Pratt-Chapman. "Patient navigators are crucial resources for women, especially in a fragmented health care system, as they begin and continue their fight against breast cancer."

The Avon Foundation presented grants to several organizations in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia region. The Avon 39 walk drew 1,700 participants from 43 states; 284 of those participants were breast cancer survivors themselves. Over the course of two days, participants walked 39.3 miles throughout the D.C. area. The event is D.C. was second of seven events that will be held up through October. The Avon Foundation raised $4 million at the D.C. walk.

