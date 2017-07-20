USDA announces $15.1m for research on renewable energy, biobased products, agroecosystems

WASHINGTON, D.C. July 20, 2017 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) today announced 34 grants totaling $15.1 million for research on agricultural systems and production of biomaterials and fuels, socioeconomic implications and public policy challenges of bioenergy and bioproducts market development and expansion, understanding nutrient cycling in agricultural systems, and the management of agricultural ecosystems. The grants are funded through NIFA's Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI), authorized by the 2014 Farm Bill.

"Natural resources are essential to producing the food, fiber, and fuel that we use every day," said NIFA Director Sonny Ramaswamy. "The NIFA research investments we expect will help us develop the next generation of renewable energy, bioproducts, and biomaterials, protect the ecosystems that support agriculture, and improve the agricultural systems and processes that help us feed our nation."

The Agriculture and Food Research Initiative is America's flagship competitive grants program for foundational and translational research, education, and extension projects in the food and agricultural sciences. These grants are awarded under the AFRI Foundational: Bioenergy, Natural Resources, and Environment (BRNE) program. Funded projects support agroecosystem production that preserves needed ecosystems services, such as drinking water, pollination, and climate regulation.

Fiscal year 2016 grants being announced today include:

Cover Crops for Bioenergy and Biobased Products

USDA, Agricultural Research Service, Tifton, Georgia, $494,000

Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, $498,000

Iowa State University of Science and Technology, Ames, Iowa, $498,378

Louisiana State University Agricultural Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, $387,000

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska, $500,000

Socioeconomic Implications and Public Policy Challenges of Bioenergy and Bioproducts Market Development and Expansion

Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama, $499,886

Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colorado, $499,000

Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, $492,099

Iowa State University of Science and Technology, Ames, Iowa, $499,622

University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, $498,441

Nitrogen and Phosphorus Cycling

Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama, $499,350

Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, Arizona, $483,000

University of California, Davis, California, $499,800

Colorado State University, Fort Collins, Colorado, $497,500

University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware, $499,500

University of Delaware, Newark, Delaware, $495,500

Mississippi State University, Mississippi State, Mississippi, $499,125

Pennsylvania State University, State College, Pennsylvania, $499,500

Pennsylvania State University, State College, Pennsylvania, $50,000

Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, $497,000

South Dakota State University, Brookings, South Dakota, $150,000

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, Virginia, $475,000

Agro-ecosystem Management

University of California, Davis, California, $500,000

University of Colorado, Boulder, Colorado, $495,000

University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida, $500,000

Tall Timbers Research, Inc., Tallahassee, Florida, $131,464

University of Illinois, Champaign, Illinois, $495,000

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, $500,000

University of Nevada, Reno, Nevada, $500,000

USDA, U.S. Forest Service, Asheville, North Carolina, $494,800

American Public Gardens Association, Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, $49,385

South Dakota State University, Brookings, South Dakota, $500,000

Utah State University, Logan, Utah, $500,000

Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, Virginia, $480,000

More information on these grants is available at the NIFA website.

Among the grant recipients, a Pennsylvania State University project will seek to increase farmer adoption rates for riparian buffers, which are vegetation strips that protect streams from farm runoff. A Colorado State University project will combine ecological and economic perspectives to produce an atlas of marginal lands in the United States that might support climate-friendly biofuel and bioenergy production.

Among past projects, the University of Vermont examined how working farms might benefit from alternative management systems that preserve soil fertility and reduce the overall environmental impact of agriculture. The study implemented approaches such as cover cropping and no-till fields on two farms and has collected economic data on the costs and returns of these practices at participating study farms. A collaborative effort between the Virginia Institute of Marine Science, North Carolina State University, and the University of Connecticut investigated the mechanisms that break down nitrogen from fertilizer and other sources into greenhouse gas. Their discoveries contradict current wisdom on these processes, and could lead to new ways for farmers and others to reduce their emissions of harmful gases.

NIFA invests in and advances agricultural research, education, and extension and promotes transformative discoveries that solve societal challenges. NIFA support for the best and brightest scientists and extension personnel has resulted in user-inspired, groundbreaking discoveries that combat childhood obesity, improve and sustain rural economic growth, address water availability issues, increase food production, find new sources of energy, mitigate climate variability, and ensure food safety. To learn more about NIFA's impact on agricultural science, visit http://www. nifa. usda. gov/ impacts , sign up for email updates or follow us on Twitter @USDA_NIFA, #NIFAImpacts.

