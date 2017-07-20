NASA imagery shows disorganized Tropical Depression 8E

Infrared imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite revealed a lack of organized circulation in Tropical Depression 8E. The storm is sandwiched between Tropical Storm Fernanda to the west and Tropical Storm Greg to the east.

As reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Hurricane Center, at 5 a.m EDT (0900 UTC) on July 20 the center of Tropical Depression 8E was located near 13.7 degrees north latitude and 122.6 degrees west longitude. The depression is moving toward the west-southwest near 6 mph (9 kph). A turn toward the southwest or south-southwest with a decrease in forward speed is expected by Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 kph) with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to become a remnant low by this weekend.

###