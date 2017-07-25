Satellite shows Tropical Storm Greg being affected by wind shear

NOAA's GOES-East satellite provided an infrared look at a disorganized Tropical Storm Greg as it continues to weaken and get battered by wind shear in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

On July 25 at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 UTC) NOAA's GOES-East satellite provided an infrared image of Tropical Storm Greg and showed that wind shear was affecting the storm. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that convection associated with Greg is currently very disorganized and confined to the northwestern quadrant. Southwesterly vertical winds were pushing the storms and clouds to the northwest of the center.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Greg was located near 15.2 degrees north latitude and 135.7 degrees west longitude. That's about 1,345 miles (2,165 km) east of South Point, Hawaii. Greg was moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 kph) and NHC forecasters expect a turn toward the northwest later today, followed by a gradual turn toward the west by Wednesday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 kph) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 millibars. Some weakening is forecast during the next two days.

The National Hurricane Center noted that Greg is forecast to move into a drier air mass, encounter increasing vertical wind shear, and move over decreasing sea surface temperatures during the next two to three days. That combination should result in the system degenerating to a remnant low pressure area.

For updates and forecasts, visit the NHC website: http://www. nhc. noaa. gov

By Rob Gutro

NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center