GSA publication advocates oral health promotion across professions

Recognizing oral health as an essential element of healthy aging, The Gerontological Society of America has released a new white paper -- "Interprofessional Solutions for Improving Oral Health in Older Adults: Addressing Access Barriers, Creating Oral Health Champions" -- that makes six specific recommendations aimed at raising people's quality of life as they age.

GSA's goal is to promote oral and general health and quality of life outcomes in older adults by focusing all members of the health care team -- medicine, dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, social work, and other professions -- on interprofessional whole-person care that recognizes the inherent connection between oral and systemic health and is valued in the health care system.

"The steps outlined in the white paper can bring about positive change in the field by helping us all focus on key strategies that are most likely to have a positive impact on improving oral heath for older adults," said Stephen Shuman, DDS, MS, chair of GSA's Oral Health Workgroup. "With an issue this complex and challenging it is easy to lose sight of the 'big picture,' and the solutions outlined in our white paper really amount to a well thought-out strategic plan or roadmap to guide us in our efforts and also inform key stakeholders about what we believe is necessary to create positive change."

The white paper is the result of a March summit convened by GSA that included national leaders from 40 influential organizations working in the areas of aging and oral health education, research, policy and professional practice. Informed by the summit's deliberations, the GSA Oral Health Workgroup formulated the following six recommendations:

Oral health education and experiences in training programs for all health professions

Integrated interprofessional educational programs for practitioners

Medicare coverage of oral health services

Getting people to care about oral health in older adults

Improve access to dental care

Creating a coalition of oral health champions

Each recommendation is accompanied by a suggested list of stakeholders and potential challenges to overcome, specifically in the policy, education, practice, research, and funding arenas.

"The efforts of our workgroup and summit were unique in the broad-based involvement, input, and perspectives we were able to obtain to generate the potential solutions outlined in our white paper," Shuman said. "The challenges of improving the oral health of older adults are substantial and complex, so to successfully address them, it takes a large and influential organization like GSA with the resources necessary to mobilize this type of interprofessional and multidimensional effort engaging a wide array of key stakeholders."

The summit and whitepaper -- as well as a related spring 2017 issue of GSA's What's Hot newsletter titled "Oral Health: An Essential Element of Healthy Aging" -- were developed by GSA with support from GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare.

"Older adults now have more natural teeth and higher oral health expectations than ever before," Shuman said. "We also now know that oral health is not only important for basic comfort and appearance, but also for systemic health, nutrition, and social and psychological well-being."

