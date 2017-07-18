Collaboration of therapists and clients may improve family therapy

A new article addresses ongoing conversations about bridging the gap between practice and research within the field of family therapy.

The authors advocate for what they call Practice Based Evidence Based practice, which implies that no therapy is delivered without measuring its effects on patients and no research is done outside the practice itself.

With this strategy, a family therapist is both practitioner and researcher and involves clients as co-researchers. Therapist and clients examine the effects of their collaboration. The output of research is input for therapy in this 'collaborative learning community'.

The findings are published in the Journal of Family Therapy.

