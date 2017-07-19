Public Release: 

Many men with diabetes experience erectile dysfunction

A review of the published literature indicates that erectile dysfunction is common in males with diabetes, affecting more than half of men with the condition and with a prevalence of approximately 3.6-times higher than in non-diabetics.

The analysis included 145 studies with a total of 88,577 men.

"The findings suggest that clinicians should routinely screen for erectile dysfunction in men with diabetes," said Dr. Damiano Pizzol, co-author of the Diabetic Medicine analysis. Both conditions are linked with increased cardiovascular risks.

