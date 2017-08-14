How animals glow (video)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2017 -- Fireflies, frogs, jellyfish, mushrooms and even parrots have the ability to emit light from their bodies. These creatures use either bioluminescence or fluorescence to put on their light shows. Speaking of Chemistry explains the chemistry behind these natural light sources in this week's video: https:/ / youtu. be/ jp-jYVktx7s .

