The spacefaring power of... pee? (video)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2017 -- Space scientists have to take advantage of all the materials available to them on a deep-space mission. Even human waste can be a valuable resource. Learn how urine has the potential to become everything from hand tools to nutritional supplements in this video from Reactions: https:/ / youtu. be/ w6x54zYuqXk .

