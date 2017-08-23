This week from AGU: New research bolsters evidence for life on Mars

GeoSpace

Elevated zinc and germanium levels bolster evidence for life on Mars

New data gathered by the Mars Curiosity rover indicates a potential history of hydrothermal activity on the red planet, broadening the variety of habitable conditions once present there, scientists report in a new study published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets.

Researchers investigate the lighter side of Earth's inner core

In a new study in Geophysical Research Letters, researchers report that a carbon compound called iron carbide, combined with small amounts of silicon impurities, may be an important component of the Earth's inner core.

Research Spotlights

Tracing land to ocean river transport with cosmogenic isotopes

Beryllium stored in marine sediments can help scientists study erosion and other environmental changes, according to a new study in Geophysical Research Letters.

New evidence challenges prevailing views on marine carbon flux

Small, slow-sinking organic particles may play a bigger role than previously thought in the transport of carbon below the surface ocean, according to a new study in Global Biogeochemical Cycles.

New data record extends history of global air pollution

Researchers extend long-term aerosol records to the past 40 years by combining two existing algorithms to process satellite data over both land and sea, according to two new studies both published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres.

Coastal wetlands effectively sequester "blue carbon"

Mangrove forests, salt marshes, seagrass beds, and the like are carbon storage treasure troves, according to new research published in Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences.

Improving our understanding of El Niño in a warm climate

A new study in Paleoceanography seeks to bring together the strongest features of proxy data and climate models to reduce uncertainties in reconstructions of past El Niño behavior.

Looking for experts?

On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse was visible in a small band across the entire contiguous United States for the first time in nearly 100 years. Several American Geophysical Union scientists are available to comment on the science of eclipses and what researchers can learn by observing them.

