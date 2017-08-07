Dental brace wire found in woman's bowel after 10 years

A dental brace wire was found in a woman's bowel after 10 years. It was only discovered after she was admitted to hospital following two days of worsening stomach pain, explain doctors in the online journal BMJ Case Reports.

A scan showed that the wire had pierced several parts of the small bowel, causing the intestine to twist around on itself--a condition known as a volvulus.

The 30 year old said that she had not worn a dental brace for a decade, and didn't remember having swallowed the wire or having lost it.

The wire was surgically removed, and the woman made a full recovery with no further complications.

