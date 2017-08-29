Landmark findings to be presented by Brigham and Women's experts at ESC Congress 2017

Boston, MA-- Beginning Saturday, August 26, Brigham and Women's Hospital cardiologists and researchers will be presenting at the ESC Congress 2017, organized by the European Society of Cardiology. Press releases on BWH presentations include:

Paul Ridker, MD

Embargoed until 10:00UK/11:00 CEST/5:00 a.m. EDT, Sunday, August 27

Findings to be simultaneously published in both the New England Journal of Medicine and The Lancet.

CANTOS - The Canakinumab Anti-Inflammatory Thrombosis Outcomes Study

Christopher Cannon, MD

Embargoed until 13:00 UK/14:00 CEST/8:00 a.m. EDT, Sunday, August 27

Findings to be simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine

RE-DUAL PCI: Dual Antithrombotic Therapy with Dabigatran After Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation

Robert Giugliano, MD

Embargoed until 13:00 UK/14:00 CEST/8:00 a.m. EDT, Monday, August 28

Findings to be simultaneously published in The Lancet

Clinical Efficacy and Safety of Achieving Very Low LDL-C Levels With the PCSK9 Inhibitor Evolocumab in the FOURIER Outcomes Trial

Additional presentations:

Deepak Bhatt, MD, MPH

Embargoed until 10:00 UK/11:00 CEST/5:00 p.m. EDT, Monday, August 28

Dual antiplatelet therapy beyond 12 months?

State of the Art: P2Y12 inhibitors in acute coronary syndromes

Embargoed until 15:30 UK/16:30 CEST/10:30 a.m. EDT, Tuesday, August 29

The following BWH experts are available to discuss their involvement in the following studies:

Eugene Braunwald, MD

Clinical effects of anacetrapib in people with established vascular disease: Results of the Randomized EValuation of the Effects of Anacetrapib through Lipid-modification (HPS3/TIMI55-REVEAL) trial

*The BWH TIMI Study Group was a partner in this research

Deepak Bhatt, MD, MPH

COMPASS

COMPASS PAD

RE-DUAL PCI

MAUDE TAVR

Marc Sabatine, MD

A Naturally Randomized Trial Comparing the Effect of Genetic Variants that Mimic CETP Inhibitors and Statins on the Risk of Cardiovascular Disease

