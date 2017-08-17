Pesticide evaluation is an important aspect of agricultural research providing useful information to farmers and professionals involved in the pesticide industry. Different studies conducted on conventional broccoli cultivars against multiple species of aphids and lettuce against western flower thrips in California compared new and existing chemicals and a biopesticides based on the entomopathogenic fungus, Beauveria bassiana. Results of these studies help farmers to make appropriate treatment decisions and implement appropriate Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices.

Reference: Dara SK (2017). Managing Western Flower Thrips (Thysanoptera: Thripidae) on Lettuce and Green Peach Aphid and Cabbage Aphid (Hemiptera: Aphididae) on Broccoli with Chemical Insecticides and

the Entomopathogenic Fungus Beauveria bassiana(Hypocreales: Clavicipitaceae), The Open Plant Science Journal, DOI: 10.2174/1874294701710010021