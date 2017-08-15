Dr. Sebastian Groh first winner of the Renewable Transformation Challenge

Elsevier and the International Solar Energy Society announce Dr. Sebastian Groh from ME SOLshare Ltd. Is the first winner of award that honors innovation in renewable energy

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, and the International Solar Energy Society (ISES), today announced Dr. Sebastian Groh of ME SOLshare Ltd. as the winner of the inaugural Renewable Transformation Challenge.

Dr. Groh wins the award for the project The Energiewende 3.0 - Smart P2P Solar Grids. In short, a SOLshare grid is created when rural households or SMEs agree on setting up a "swarm network" that consists of existing and new solar home systems (SHSs) and storage devices and enables the interconnection of larger loads. ME SOLshare provides a peer-to-peer solar energy trading platform empowering individuals and SMEs to become solar entrepreneurs offering pay-as-you-go and cash-in-as-you-go electricity solutions to low-income households. ME SOLshare therefore has potential to play a crucial role in supporting rural development and providing a means of direct income to rural communities.

The Renewable Transformation Challenge, launched in February, aims to honor and showcase outstanding work that supports the transformation to a world powered by renewable energy and has potential to widen access to energy, particularly in developing countries. The challenge was open to individuals and organizations in both not-for-profit and commercial sectors worldwide. Over 200 entries were received which were scored in terms of applicability, impact, sustainability and scalability in two stages: first by the Juror Panel, and then by the Elsevier-ISES Award Committee who selected the final winner from the ten shortlisted applications.

"Elsevier were impressed by the project's potential to positively impact people and the planet - reducing the cost of energy access; supporting women who are the main energy consumers during trading hours; creating solar entrepreneurs and social empowerment; and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from energy generation by increasing use of renewables and reducing reliance on unsustainable energy sources such as kerosene and diesel," said Katherine Eve, Executive Publisher of Elsevier's renewable and sustainable energy journal portfolio. "By backing community projects like SOLshare, Elsevier, in collaboration with our partners such as ISES, continues to play a significant role in supporting the UN Sustainability Development Goals."

"ISES is very excited about this award, and the groundbreaking work being undertaken by ME SOLshare. A major key toward achieving 100% renewable energy globally is for there to be effective business models that provide reliable and clean energy access for all, including the 1.2 billion people around the world who currently do not have access to electrification services," added Dr. David Renné, President of ISES. "We are confident that ME SOLshare's efforts will make major strides toward achieving clean energy goals in off-grid regions."

Dr. Groh, on behalf of ME SOLshare, will receive a monetary prize of €20,000, one ISES Gold membership and one free registration to the Solar World Congress 2017 in Abu Dhabi where he will be presented with the Award during the conference dinner on 1 November 2017.

The winner explained "ME SOLshare plans to use the Renewable Transformation Challenge award fund to kick-start a new pilot project to support clean energy transportation. By upgrading the existing SOLshare swarm grids to create a multiplier effect, SOLshare will offer free solar charging for the over 800,000 battery rickshaw drivers of rural Bangladesh. The equivalent of the charging cost will be credited to the SHS owners in the SOLshare grids who will jointly provide the charging and receive the financial return."

