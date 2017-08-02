Weighing the benefits of incidental habitat protection

Regulations on land use that have been put in place to protect water quality, human lives, and property, may also protect plants and animals, by limiting the development of natural areas. To avert erosion and landslides, for example, landowners may be prohibited from building on or clearing trees from steep slopes. Trees flanking streams may be preserved to protect water quality.
How well does habitat provided by the second-hand protection of regulations stack up to habitat explicitly protected for conservation?
Joshua Lawler, a professor at the University of Washington, will present his research into this question at the Ecological Society of America's 2017 Annual Meeting in Portland, Oregon.
Lawler, Michael Case, and a team from the University of Washington compared land that had come under incidental protection through regulations, to land acquired for conservation during the same 25-year span (1990-2015), in Washington State. Preliminary results indicate that land protected by regulation is not configured well to provide habitat for animals that need space to range.
