Weighing the benefits of incidental habitat protection

Regulations on land use that have been put in place to protect water quality, human lives, and property, may also protect plants and animals, by limiting the development of natural areas. To avert erosion and landslides, for example, landowners may be prohibited from building on or clearing trees from steep slopes. Trees flanking streams may be preserved to protect water quality.

How well does habitat provided by the second-hand protection of regulations stack up to habitat explicitly protected for conservation?

Joshua Lawler, a professor at the University of Washington, will present his research into this question at the Ecological Society of America's 2017 Annual Meeting in Portland, Oregon.

Lawler, Michael Case, and a team from the University of Washington compared land that had come under incidental protection through regulations, to land acquired for conservation during the same 25-year span (1990-2015), in Washington State. Preliminary results indicate that land protected by regulation is not configured well to provide habitat for animals that need space to range.

Lawler's talk, on Wednesday, August 9, is part of a session on Conservation Planning, Policy, and Theory. This session includes presentations on:

COS 107-10 - Weighing the relative benefits of land-use regulation and land acquisition for protecting biodiversity

Wednesday, August 9, 2017: 4:40 PM

B110-111, Oregon Convention Center

Joshua J. Lawler and Michael Case, School of Environmental and Forest Sciences, University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Contact: jlawler@uw.edu

2017 Annual Meeting in Portland Oregon

6-11 August 2017

Environmental scientists from 50 U.S. states, U.S. territories, and countries around the world will converge on Portland, Oregon this August for the 102nd Annual Meeting of the Ecological Society of America. Five thousand attendees are expected to gather for nearly four thousand scientific presentations on breaking research and new ecological concepts at the Oregon Convention Center on August 6th through 11th, 2017.

