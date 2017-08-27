Catheter ablation improves outcomes in patients with heart failure and AF (CASTLE-A)

Notes to editors

SOURCES OF FUNDING: The study was sponsored mostly by Biotronik GmbH.

DISCLOSURES: Ownership Interest in Marrek, Inc., Cardiac Designs. Contracted Research with Biosense Webster, Medtronic, St Jude Medical, Boston Scientific. Consulting fees from Biotronik, Preventice.

1The study "Catheter ablation versus standard conventional treatment in patients with left ventricular dysfunction and atrial fibrillation: the CASTLE-AF trial" will be presented during:

* The press conference Hot Line - Late Breaking Clinical Trials 1 on Sunday 27 August from 8:00 to 9:00.

* The session Hot Line - Late Breaking Clinical Trials 1 on Sunday 27 August from 11:00 to 12:30 in Barcelona - Main Auditorium.

2Left ventricular dysfunction constitutes the final pathway for a host of cardiac disorders. AF is a quivering or irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.

3Catheter Ablation versus Standard conventional Treatment in patients with LEft ventricular dysfunction and Atrial Fibrillation (CASTLE-AF)

