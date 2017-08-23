Special focus issue of Bioanalysis explores bioanalytical outsourcing strategies

As the bioanalytical field continues to evolve with the development of more complex molecules and the demand to outsource work continues to increase, models and trends in outsourcing are also evolving. The issue, published by Future Science Group, explores these aspects from multiple viewpoints in the industry.

Neil Spooner (Spooner Bioanalytical Solutions, UK), one of the Guest Editors of the Special Focus Issue commented, "This Special Focus Issue of Bioanalysis brings together a number of articles from key opinion leaders actively involved in the process of outsourcing quantitative bioanalytical work. The manuscripts provide a unique insight into the important and rapidly evolving aspect of drug discovery and development and highlights what is required for the process to be performed successfully."

Stephanie Cape (Covance, USA) and Scott Summerfield (GlaxoSmithKline, UK) who also Guest edited the issue added, "One thing is certain, the nature of outsourcing is changing rapidly and in 5-10 years time, bioanalysis will be unrecognizable to current proponents."

Earlier in the year, Bioanalysis Zone (the journal's sister website) featured a Spotlight on 'Future Trends in Outsourcing' covering some of the current trends in the outsourcing industry and also looking at how it may change over the next decade, trying to understand what this will mean for bioanalytical laboratories in Pharma, CROs and various other companies. You can view the Spotlight here.

"I am delighted to have worked on this timely Special Focus Issue of Bioanalysis, which approaches bioanalytical outsourcing strategies from multiple angles, collating the experiences of various experts in the industry" stated Sankeetha Nadarajah, Editor of Bioanalysis.

