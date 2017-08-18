Special issue of Future Medicinal Chemistry explores immunotherapy edit article

The field of immunotherapy is moving forward at an unprecedented rate, and a range of therapeutic approaches are now used in clinical practice, often with outstanding success. Cancer immunotherapy, in particular, has recently come of age, with many of the breakthrough drugs showing significant advantages over conventional therapies. In this exciting time, we are delighted to come together with medicinal chemists from around the globe to deliver this timely issue.

The Special Focus issue has been guest edited by Antonio Macchiarulo (University of Perugia, Italy) who provided a scene-setting Foreword, and commented "How can immunotherapy be exploited to provide novel treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases? This special issue addresses this question from different perspectives, providing the reader with an outlook on recent scientific advances and challenges that have to be tackled in a pursuit race to tomorrow's medicines."

The Special Focus issue contains a variety of content including editorial, review and research articles looking at the challenges faced in immunotherapy drug development. The issue covers the discovery and development of novel immunotherapeutic agents for use as anti-inflammatories and cancer treatments.

"I am delighted to have worked with experts in the field to produce this timely and comprehensive Special Focus Issue discussing the challenges, advancements and novel therapeutic strategies in immunotherapy," stated Rachel Coleby, Commissioning Editor of Future Medicinal Chemistry.

To read the Special Focus Issue on Immunotherapy, please click here -http://www. future-science. com/ toc/ fmc/ 9/ 12

###

About Future Medicinal Chemistry

Future Medicinal Chemistry provides monthly commentary and debate on the rapidly evolving field of medicinal chemistry. The MEDLINE-indexed journal showcases milestones in pharmaceutical R&D and features expert analysis of emerging research - from the identification of targets, through to the discovery, design, synthesis and evaluation of bioactive agents. Join the Future Medicinal Chemistry Twitter and Linkedin groups for updates.

About MedChemNet

Launched in Spring 2015, MedChemNet is among a suite of online networks from Future Science Group focusing on a range of aspects in medicinal and scientific discovery and enterprise. MedChemNet, is free to join and provides a communal space where industry and academic professionals can come together to discuss the latest research and developments, share thoughts and opinions, and build valuable international relationships. Ultimately, we hope this dynamic network will provide a catalyst to accelerate progress and encourage collaboration in this ever changing field. http://www. medchemnet. com

Join MedChemNet and help us to connect the dots. Sign up here: https:/ / www. medchemnet. com/ users/ sign_up

About Future Science Group