Harvard-Osher integrative medicine's mind-body partnership with JACM

New Rochelle, NY, Aug. 21, 2017 - The Osher Center for Integrative Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital has engaged a partnership with JACM, The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine to highlight the best new research in the mushrooming field of mind-body medicine. Most recently (June 2017), the Osher team explored recent mind-body research for veterans. The three selected studies range from a focus on the impact on telomere length, to a group-based clinical intervention, to an app developed to help veterans heal relationships with their partners as they return to their homes.

In each quarterly column, the Osher Center's Director of Research Peter Wayne, PhD, Gloria Yeh, MD, MPH, Research Fellowship Director, and Darshan Mehta, MD, MPH, the center's Director of Education work with JACM Editor-in-Chief John Weeks to select a theme. The three researchers, all JACM Associate Editors, then each select one study from the literature to abstract and comment upon. The links below open to the initial set of columns. Each will be available free on the JACM, Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine website until September 21, 2017.

"While the burgeoning number of high-quality publications on mind-body research is heartening, it can be somewhat overwhelming," states Wayne, Osher's Director of Research. "My two Osher colleagues and I enjoy being tasked by JACM to regularly trawl the literature to identify, highlight and comment on the most innovative and impactful mind-body research."

Each column is organized around a theme with upcoming topics in areas such as women's health, environment/nature, and social justice.

"Our goal with JACM is to feature research on the paradigm, practice and policy that advances integrative health," states Weeks (http://www. johnweeks-integrator. com ), the JACM Editor-in-Chief. "This partnership with the Osher Center for Integrative Medicine allows us to help researchers, practitioners and policy-makers to find their way to the real gems."

