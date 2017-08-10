Researchers identify prognostic indicators of survival following pancreatic tumor removal

New Rochelle, NY, Aug. 10, 2017 -- A new study of patients who underwent curative surgical removal of a pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma showed that two of the nine preoperative factors analyzed were strongly predictive of poor prognosis regardless of the tumor stage. Preoperative assessment of these prognostic biomarkers might help in planning treatment strategies to improve patient outcomes, according to an article published in Journal of Pancreatic Cancer, a peer-reviewed open access publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available on the Journal of Pancreatic Cancer website.

The article entitled "C-Reactive Protein/Albumin Ratio and Prognostic Nutritional Index Are Strong Prognostic Indicators of Survival in Resected Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma," was coauthored by Masahide Ikeguchi, Takehiko Hanaki, Kanenori Endo, Kazunori Suzuki, Seiichi Nakamura, Takashi Sawata, and Tetsu Shimizu from Tottori Prefectural Central Hospital, Tottori, Japan. The researchers evaluated the following indicators before tumor resection in 43 patients treated over 9 years: operative procedure, operation time, tumor stage, measures of preoperative serum amylase, C-reactive protein/albumin ratio, neutrophil/lymphocyte ratio, prognostic nutritional index, carcinoembryonic antigen, and carbohydrate antigen 19-9.

"In this article, the authors provide a comprehensive analysis of prognostic indicators for patients with pancreatic cancer," says Journal of Pancreatic Cancer Editor-in-Chief Charles J. Yeo, MD, Department of Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University.

###

About the Journal

Journal of Pancreatic Cancer is the only peer-reviewed open access journal focused solely on pancreatic cancer. Led by Editor-in-Chief, Charles J. Yeo, MD, FACS, Samuel D. Gross Professor and Chairman, Department of Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA, the Journal covers the clinical, translational and basic science of malignancies of the pancreas and the peripancreatic region. The Journal provides a single open forum for communicating the advancement of science and treatments for pancreatic cancer. Complete content can be viewed on the Journal of Pancreatic Cancer website.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and medicine, including Journal of Palliative Medicine, Journal of Adolescent and Young Adult Oncology, and Cancer Biotherapy and Radiopharmaceuticals. Its biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.