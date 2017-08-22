Why do young adults post harmful personal content on social media?

New Rochelle, NY, Aug. 22, 2017 -- A new study looked at self-presentation of potentially damaging content on social media and examined whether this risky behavior is more likely associated with impulsivity and spontaneity or deliberate self-monitoring. The study results and differences found between British and Italian young adults are reported in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available free on the Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking website.

In the article entitled "A Cross-Cultural Study of Risky Online Self-Presentation," coauthors Claire White, Clara Cutello, Michaela Gummerum, and Yaniv Hanoch, from University of Plymouth, U.K., investigated psychological factors that might influence how risky online activity. The researchers expected the results to show that both impulsive young adults and those described as "self-monitoring" or deliberate, who might want to represent themselves online to fit in with perceived social norms, would be likely to post content with potentially negative consequences, for example, related to their alcohol or drug use.

"As we spend more of our life in digital relationships, it appears that cyberculture may actually supercede geographically defined culture or nationality," says Editor-in-Chief Brenda K. Wiederhold, PhD, MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium.

