NASA sees a tightly wound Typhoon Banyan

Satellite imagery from NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite showed powerful storms tightly would around Typhoon Banyan's center as it moved through the Pacific Ocean.

On Aug. 14 at 02:06 UTC (Aug. 13 at 10:06 p.m. EDT) the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible look at Banyan. The visible image showed a tight concentration of strong thunderstorms around the center of circulation, but no eye was visible. However, microwave satellite imagery did reveal an eye.

Banyan formed from Tropical Depression 14W. It was named tropical storm Banyan on August 11 at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 UTC). Banyan became a typhoon on August 12 at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 UTC) and has maintained that status.

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on August 14, Typhoon Banyan's maximum sustained winds were near 80 knots (92 mph/148 kph). The storm was located about 343 nautical miles northwest of Wake Island, near 24.4 degrees north latitude and 162.9 degrees east longitude. It was moving to the north-northwest at 7 knots (8 mph/13 kph).

Banyan is forecast to turn to the north-northeast. The system will intensify and later become extratropical. The storm is no threat to land areas.

By Rob Gutro NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

###