Post-Tropical Cyclone Kenneth spinning down

Former Tropical Storm Kenneth continues to maintain gale-force winds but appears to be devoid of any strong thunderstorms in satellite imagery.

At 5 p.m. EDT (2100 UTC) on Aug. 23 the National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued the final advisory on Kenneth. NHC said the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Kenneth was located near 25.4 degrees north latitude and 135.6 degrees west longitude. Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (65 kph).

By 2 a.m. EDT (0600 UTC) on Aug. 24, Post-Tropical Cyclone Kenneth was located near 26 degrees north latitude and 137 degrees west longitude. NHC noted that Kenneth remains a well-organized gale-force tropical low pressure area. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 millibars and the maximum sustained winds remained near 35 knots (40 mph/65 kph).

At 8:00 a.m. EDT (1200 UTC) on Aug. 24 NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured an infrared image of Kenneth. The image showed that the storm was devoid of any strong thunderstorms and without deep convection.

NOAA manages the GOES series of satellites. NASA/NOAA's GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland uses the satellite data to create imagery.

The post-tropical cyclone was moving toward the north-northwest and that general direction of motion with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days as the storm weakens.

###