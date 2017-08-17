ECS OpenCon 2017 explores ideas for next generation research

Pennington, N.J. - (Aug. 17, 2017) - The Electrochemical Society (ECS) will host its first OpenCon event on Sunday, October 1 at the Gaylord National Conference Center in National Harbor, MD, bringing together some of the top advocates in open access and open science to explore new avenues in the dissemination of next generation research.

ECS OpenCon is a satellite event of the main OpenCon, an international event hosted by the Right to Research Coalition, a student sponsored organization of SPARC, the Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition.

"Shifting towards a more open paradigm, especially in electrochemistry and solid state science, is important for the advancement of our sciences and, quite simply, creating a better world," says Roque Calvo, ECS executive director. "ECS OpenCon brings together some of the top minds in the open movement to discuss how research communications is changing and the new ways technology is providing access to knowledge for people from around the world."

ECS OpenCon will be the Society's first, large community event to discuss the future of how research is designed, shared, vetted, and disseminated, with the ultimate goal of making scientific progress faster. Featuring vocal advocates in the open movement, ECS OpenCon will examine the intersection of advances in research infrastructure, the researcher experience, funder mandates and policies, as well as the global shift that is happening in traditional scholarly communications.

Featured speakers include:

Ashley Farley, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Keynote: "The Importance of Open Science in a Changing Scholarly Communications Paradigm"

Brian Nosek, Center for Open Science

Open Science

Nick Shockey, SPARC

Open Access

Meredith Morovati, Dryad

Open Data

Dina Paltoo, National Institutes of Health

Open and Academia

Dan Schwartz, University of Washington

Open and Academia

ECS OpenCon will take place during the 232nd ECS Meeting. The event is free and open to ECS meeting attendees and the general public. The event will also be broadcast live via the ECS YouTube channel.

To register for the event, visit http://www. electrochem. org/ 232/ opencon . For media registration and inquiries, please contact Rob.Gerth@electrochem.org.

About ECS

Founded in 1902, ECS is led by scientists, for scientists. ECS advances electrochemistry and solid state science by publishing peer-reviewed scholarly journals, convening scientific meetings, and supporting emerging scientists in our fields. With Free the Science, ECS's initiative to move toward a future that embraces open science to further advance research in our fields. This is a long-term vision for transformative change in the traditional models of communicating scholarly research. Visit: http://www. electrochem. org/

